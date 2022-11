BrandPost: SingleStore and Intel Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Real-Time Data Technology

SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed, scale and powering real-time data-intensive applications, announced it has been accepted as a Gold Status Partner in Intel’s Disruptor Initiative. The program helps companies push the limits of innovation through technical enablement and multi-channel go-to-market activities. As a result, SingleStore customers will benefit by realizing enhanced database performance and hardware-enhanced security to address real-time data challenges while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).To read this article in full, please click here