BrandPost: SingleStore Named Select Launch Partner for Intel Sapphire Rapids

In July 2022, we announced our acceptance into the prestigious Intel’s Disruptor Initiative as a Gold Status Partner.The Disruptor Initiative is concentrated on delivering best-in-class, AI, and data-centric enterprise use cases. Intel also recently joined SingleStore in the launch of our new partner marketplace: SingleStore Connect. As a launch partner of the Fourth Gen Xeon Scalable Processor, SingleStore is excited to continue the growth of the strategic partnership with Intel to address organizations’ real-time data challenges.To read this article in full, please click here