BrandPost: Unlocking the power of real-time analytics: 5 key considerations

In a recent research survey from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, we found that only 4% of organizations have the ability to get real-time insights from their data. For another 28%, it takes days, and 45% report that it takes weeks or longer for them to gain insight from their data.1 There is a rapidly growing competitive and productivity gap building between companies leveraging data effectively and delivering actionable data for automated business processes and consumer actions and those not yet able to glean these insights from their data. While the pioneers of real-time analytics tended to be large organizations with substantial resources, cloud-native platforms now allow companies of any size to have cost-effective analytic capabilities to close the gap and accelerate innovations and time to value.