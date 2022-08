BrandPost: With Composable, Big Memory Solutions Based on Intel Optane Persistent Memory, Liqid, and MemVerge Build a Bridge to Future CXL Performance

Liqid, the world’s leading software company delivering data center composability, today announced it is collaborating with big memory solutions pioneer MemVerge and technology industry leader Intel to deliver composable memory solutions for big memory computing. With Liqid Matrix™ composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) software and MemVerge® Memory Machine™ software, Liqid and MemVerge can pool and orchestrate DRAM and storage-class memory (SCM) devices such as Intel® Optane™ Persistent Memory (PMem) in flexible configurations with GPU, NVMe storage, FPGA, and other accelerators to perfectly match unique workload requirements. The joint solutions deliver unparalleled scale for memory intensive applications for a variety of customer use-cases, including AI/ML, HPC, in-memory database and data analytics.To read this article in full, please click here