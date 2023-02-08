|
08.02.2023 20:08:00
BrandPost: Yellowbrick Leads Performance with the Most Built-in Accelerators
Intel® recently announced their 4th generation Xeon® processor, codenamed “Sapphire Rapids” — a powerful and diverse compute engine with more built-in accelerators than any other CPU in the market. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with built-in accelerators boost performance and efficiency without the need for additional CPU cores or dedicated hardware.As a gold status partner in Intel’s Disruptor Program since mid-last year, Yellowbrick had early access to Intel’s platform. This partnership provides Yellowbrick with early access to Intel hardware and software so we can optimize performance and accelerate our time-to-market. This enables us to optimize our cloud data warehouse, deliver a high-performant cloud data warehouse on the latest Intel platform, and empower organizations to accelerate the time-to-insight and support thousands of users across petabyte-scale datasets.To read this article in full, please click here
