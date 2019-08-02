Brands Are Racing to Debut Their Hotels in Dominica Amidst Its Tourism Renaissance

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new hotels will be joining Dominica's expanding tourism scene, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit revealed. During his annual budget address this week, he announced that, in the upcoming weeks, the Government will sign an agreement with three additional tourism developments. The news comes amidst an ecotourism renaissance on the small Caribbean island with another three world-class hotels anticipated to debut in Dominica soon.

Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, the Government of Dominica committed itself to rebuilding the country with a sustainable approach. This includes building 5,000 climate-resilient homes, implementing a comprehensive plastic ban and, importantly, developing its ecotourism offering which has contributed to a surge in tourism arrivals.

Statistics show that Dominica welcomed 23,444 stayover visits during the first quarter of 2019, boasting an 87.5% increase compared to the same period last year. It even exceeded pre-Maria levels by 11.2%. The Discover Dominica Authority reiterated how recovery efforts are reflected in the number of stayover visitors: "a clear path of recovery within the tourist industry is evident in visitor arrivals performance for the first quarter of 2019 as we continue to maintain the momentum from the fourth quarter of 2018."

Dominica has attracted major investment into its hotel sector with renowned brands racing to debut their resorts on the 'Nature Isle of the Caribbean'. There are currently three top-branded developments in construction: Marriott's Anichi, Kempinski's Cabrits and Hilton's Tranquility Beach. Dominica has also renovated its existing hotel portfolio with both Secret Bay and Jungle Bay opening their doors after undergoing mass refurbishment and expansion. Another environmentally conscious resort was approved under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme this year, called Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa.

Foreign investors are drawn to Dominica partly thanks to its CBI Programme, which enables them to acquire second citizenship through an economic contribution. Subject to fulfilling all other requirements, this is possible either via a minimum contribution of US$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or an investment worth at least US$200,000 into any of the aforementioned real estate options.

However, shares are reportedly selling out fast. For example, Cabrits Resort Kempinski, despite not opening until October, is already sold out. CBI has played a vital role in Dominica's exceptional recovery, helping it build climate resilience and an enviable ecotourism sector.

