09.02.2022 14:02:00

BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 125 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 14,718 Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with Newsweek Magazine, today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 14,718 Americans who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 125 categories in which they have recently shopped.

BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards U.S. Logo (CNW Group/BrandSpark International)

With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Americans trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.

"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices."  Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category.  We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."

Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm

The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 55% saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc.  "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

  • The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.

  • Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.

  • Private label brands gained in food & beverage with Walmart's Great Value and Kroger Brand joining Kraft, Tyson, and Campbell's as the 5 brands cited for increasing consumers' trust in the past year.

  • Olay gained trust from more consumers than any other beauty brand for offering premium performance at an affordable price.

  • Lysol topped all other household brands with major gains in 2022, trusted for keeping homes safe and healthy through effective disinfecting.

    • The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

    BABY & KIDS

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Baby Food

    Gerber

    Baby Formula

    Enfamil / Similac (TIE)

    Baby Laundry Detergent

    Dreft

    Baby Lotion

    Johnson's Baby

    Baby Monitor

    VTech

    Baby Wash / Shampoo

    Johnson's Baby

    Baby Wipes

    Huggies

    Booster Seat

    Graco

    Breast Pump

    Medela

    Child Home Safety Products

    Safety 1st

    Children's Cough Medicine

    Tylenol

    Children's Thermometer

    Braun

    Children's Vitamins

    Flintstones

    Diapers

    Pampers

    Dolls

    Barbie

    High Chair

    Graco

    Infant / Toddler Car Seat

    Graco

    Jogging Stroller

    Graco

    Standard Stroller

    Graco

    Toys

    Fisher-Price

     

    BEAUTY, COSMETICS, AND SKINCARE

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    BB Cream

    Maybelline / Covergirl (TIE)

    Body Lotion

    Jergens / Aveeno (TIE)

    CC Cream

    IT Cosmetics

    Concealer

    Maybelline / CoverGirl (TIE)

    Eye Cream

    Olay

    Eyebrow Makeup

    Maybelline

    Eyeliner

    Maybelline

    Face Cream

    Olay

    Face Wipes

    Neutrogena

    Foundation

    CoverGirl

    Hair Removal

    Nair

    Lip Color

    Revlon

    Lip Gloss

    Burt's Bees

    Lipstick

    Revlon

    Makeup Remover

    Neutrogena

    Mascara

    Maybelline

    Micellar Water

    Garnier

    Nail Polish

    OPI / Sally Hansen (TIE)

    Natural Cosmetics

    bareMinerals

    Night Cream

    Olay

    Pore Strips

    Biore

    Self Tanning

    Jergens

    Toner

    Neutrogena

     

    FOOD & BEVERAGE

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Artisan Flatbread

    Stonefire

    Bacon

    Oscar Mayer

    Beer

    Budweiser

    Better-for-you Frozen Meals

    Lean Cuisine

    Coffee

    Folgers

    Cooking Stock/Broth

    Swanson

    Dairy Free Cheese

    Daiya

    Eggs

    Eggland's Best

    Frozen Fish

    Gorton's

    Frozen Pie Shells

    Pillsbury

    Green Tea

    Lipton

    Hard Seltzer (Alcoholic)

    White Claw / Truly (TIE)

    Mayonnaise

    Hellmann's

    Pancake & Waffle Syrup

    Pearl Milling Company

    Pancake Mix

    Pearl Milling Company

    Pasta Sauce

    RAGÚ

    Peanut Butter

    Jif

    Pork

    Smithfield

    Poultry

    Tyson

    Prepared Mashed Potatoes

    Idahoan

    Protein Bar

    KIND / Clif (TIE)

    Rice

    Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's)

    Soup

    Campbell's

    Vodka

    Smirnoff

    Whiskey

    Jack Daniel's

     

    HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Adult Incontinence

    Poise

    Allergy Eye Drops

    Visine

    Bar Soap

    Dove

    Blood Glucose Monitor

    OneTouch

    Blood Pressure Monitor

    Omron

    Cold Sore Remedy

    Abreva

    Contact Lens Solution

    Bausch & Lomb

    Dry Shampoo

    Dove / Batiste (TIE)

    Electric Toothbrush

    Oral-B

    Fiber Supplement

    Metamucil

    Hair Regrowth Products

    Rogaine

    Headache Relief

    Tylenol

    Manual Toothbrush

    Oral-B / Colgate (TIE)

    Men's Body Wash

    Dove Men+Care

    Men's Shaving

    Gillette

    Men's Skin Care

    Dove

    Mouthwash

    Listerine

    Nasal Spray

    Flonase

    Pain Relief Patch

    Salonpas

    Probiotic Supplement

    Culturelle

    Shampoo & Conditioner

    Suave

    Sunscreen

    Coppertone

    Teeth Whitening

    Crest

    Topical Cough Suppressant

    Vicks

    Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel

    Icy Hot

    Upset Stomach Relief

    Pepto Bismol

    Women's Body Wash

    Dove

    Women's Shaving

    Gillette

    Workout Supplement

    GNC

     

    HOME, HOUSEHOLD & PET

    CATEGORY

    WINNER

    Air Freshener Spray

    Febreze

    Antibacterial Hand Soap

    Dial

    Bathroom Tissue

    Charmin

    Candles

    Yankee Candle

    Cookware

    Farberware

    Dish Soap

    Dawn

    Dishwasher Detergent

    Cascade

    Dishwasher Rinsing Aid

    Finish

    Dryer Sheets

    Bounce

    Fabric Refresher

    Febreze

    Fabric Softener

    Downy

    Flea & Tick Prevention

    Frontline

    Fridge Deodorizer

    Arm & Hammer

    Insect Control

    Raid

    Laundry Detergent

    Tide

    Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

    Tide

    Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)

    Downy

    Laundry Stain Remover

    Shout

    Laundry Wrinkle Protection

    Downy

    Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner

    Lysol

    Paper Towel

    Bounty

    Plug-in Air Freshener

    Glade

    Single Serve Coffee Maker

    Keurig

    Stand Mixer

    KitchenAid

    Toilet Bowl Cleaner

    Lysol

    Vacuum

    Shark

    Washer / Dryer

    Whirlpool / Maytag (TIE)

    Weighted Blanket

    Tranquility

    How winners are determined
    14,718 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%). 

    About BrandSpark International
    Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.

    Newsweek Media Partnership
    BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards logo includes the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

    Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandspark-announces-9th-annual-most-trusted-consumer-product-brands-for-2022-301478321.html

    SOURCE BrandSpark International

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Staatsanleihen im Fokus: ATX und DAX mit deutlichen Kursverlusten gestartet -- Märkte in Fernost mit Abgaben
    Zum Wochenschluss übernehmen die Bären das Ruder am heimischen Markt sowie auch in Deutschland. Die Börsen in Asien bewegen sich am Freitag ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain - Tokio im Feiertag.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen