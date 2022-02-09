BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 125 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 14,718 Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with Newsweek Magazine, today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 14,718 Americans who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 125 categories in which they have recently shopped.

With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Americans trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.

"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices." Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."

Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm

The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 55% saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.





Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.





Private label brands gained in food & beverage with Walmart's Great Value and Kroger Brand joining Kraft, Tyson, and Campbell's as the 5 brands cited for increasing consumers' trust in the past year.





Olay gained trust from more consumers than any other beauty brand for offering premium performance at an affordable price.





Lysol topped all other household brands with major gains in 2022, trusted for keeping homes safe and healthy through effective disinfecting.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY WINNER Baby Food Gerber Baby Formula Enfamil / Similac (TIE) Baby Laundry Detergent Dreft Baby Lotion Johnson's Baby Baby Monitor VTech Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby Baby Wipes Huggies Booster Seat Graco Breast Pump Medela Child Home Safety Products Safety 1st Children's Cough Medicine Tylenol Children's Thermometer Braun Children's Vitamins Flintstones Diapers Pampers Dolls Barbie High Chair Graco Infant / Toddler Car Seat Graco Jogging Stroller Graco Standard Stroller Graco Toys Fisher-Price

BEAUTY, COSMETICS, AND SKINCARE CATEGORY WINNER BB Cream Maybelline / Covergirl (TIE) Body Lotion Jergens / Aveeno (TIE) CC Cream IT Cosmetics Concealer Maybelline / CoverGirl (TIE) Eye Cream Olay Eyebrow Makeup Maybelline Eyeliner Maybelline Face Cream Olay Face Wipes Neutrogena Foundation CoverGirl Hair Removal Nair Lip Color Revlon Lip Gloss Burt's Bees Lipstick Revlon Makeup Remover Neutrogena Mascara Maybelline Micellar Water Garnier Nail Polish OPI / Sally Hansen (TIE) Natural Cosmetics bareMinerals Night Cream Olay Pore Strips Biore Self Tanning Jergens Toner Neutrogena

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY WINNER Artisan Flatbread Stonefire Bacon Oscar Mayer Beer Budweiser Better-for-you Frozen Meals Lean Cuisine Coffee Folgers Cooking Stock/Broth Swanson Dairy Free Cheese Daiya Eggs Eggland's Best Frozen Fish Gorton's Frozen Pie Shells Pillsbury Green Tea Lipton Hard Seltzer (Alcoholic) White Claw / Truly (TIE) Mayonnaise Hellmann's Pancake & Waffle Syrup Pearl Milling Company Pancake Mix Pearl Milling Company Pasta Sauce RAGÚ Peanut Butter Jif Pork Smithfield Poultry Tyson Prepared Mashed Potatoes Idahoan Protein Bar KIND / Clif (TIE) Rice Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) Soup Campbell's Vodka Smirnoff Whiskey Jack Daniel's

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY WINNER Adult Incontinence Poise Allergy Eye Drops Visine Bar Soap Dove Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Blood Pressure Monitor Omron Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb Dry Shampoo Dove / Batiste (TIE) Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Fiber Supplement Metamucil Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine Headache Relief Tylenol Manual Toothbrush Oral-B / Colgate (TIE) Men's Body Wash Dove Men+Care Men's Shaving Gillette Men's Skin Care Dove Mouthwash Listerine Nasal Spray Flonase Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Probiotic Supplement Culturelle Shampoo & Conditioner Suave Sunscreen Coppertone Teeth Whitening Crest Topical Cough Suppressant Vicks Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel Icy Hot Upset Stomach Relief Pepto Bismol Women's Body Wash Dove Women's Shaving Gillette Workout Supplement GNC

HOME, HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORY WINNER Air Freshener Spray Febreze Antibacterial Hand Soap Dial Bathroom Tissue Charmin Candles Yankee Candle Cookware Farberware Dish Soap Dawn Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Dishwasher Rinsing Aid Finish Dryer Sheets Bounce Fabric Refresher Febreze Fabric Softener Downy Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline Fridge Deodorizer Arm & Hammer Insect Control Raid Laundry Detergent Tide Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning Tide Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash) Downy Laundry Stain Remover Shout Laundry Wrinkle Protection Downy Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner Lysol Paper Towel Bounty Plug-in Air Freshener Glade Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Stand Mixer KitchenAid Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Vacuum Shark Washer / Dryer Whirlpool / Maytag (TIE) Weighted Blanket Tranquility

How winners are determined

14,718 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.

Newsweek Media Partnership

BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards logo includes the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandspark-announces-9th-annual-most-trusted-consumer-product-brands-for-2022-301478321.html

SOURCE BrandSpark International