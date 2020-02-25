BrandSpark International Again Honors Eggland's Best as America's Most Trusted Egg Brand

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, BrandSpark International has enlisted the help of more than 10,000 consumers for its annual BrandSpark American Trust Study to help consumers make smarter, better decisions and to select the most trustworthy grocery items. Eggland's Best (EB) is honored to be named America's Most Trusted Egg for the sixth year in a row.

"Consumer trust is crucial for a brand to succeed," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "America's top brands, such as Eggland's Best, have established trust by repeatedly exceeding consumer expectations with a superior product experience. Eggland's Best continues to reaffirm this trust leading in product, nutrition, freshness and taste, as cited by consumers."

"At Eggland's Best, we place tremendous value on building consumer trust and consistently providing the only egg with superior taste and nutrition to the American shopper," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "To be honored as America's Most Trusted Egg for six years in a row reaffirms our commitment to the quality of our product and to our fans and their families."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has superior nutritional qualities.

"Eggland's Best eggs are the only eggs that I recommend to my clients and serve to my family and friends because they contain higher levels of essential vitamins and nutrients compared to ordinary eggs," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "It's also proven that EB eggs stay fresher longer than other eggs at the grocery store, which makes for fresher, tastier recipes."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information about the Most Trusted Award, visit www.brandsparkmosttrusted.com, and for more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insights with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond to successfully grow their business. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product trial and amplification platform, Shopper Army.

For more information, visit www.BrandsparkMostTrusted.com

