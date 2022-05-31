Brandwatch Joins the TikTok Marketing Partners Program

Brandwatch is now an official TikTok partner, integrating its Social Media Management solution with TikTok's all-new Content Marketing specialty

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TikTok expanded its Marketing Partners Program, introducing its inaugural group of Content Marketing Partners. Among these founding members is Brandwatch , and its social suite of the future, which will allow its customers to scale, manage, execute, and optimize content on TikTok all while staying within the Brandwatch platform.

This officially badged partnership between Brandwatch and TikTok empowers Brandwatch clients to manage, understand, and respond to their community profiles on TikTok in a way that feels native to the world's hottest technology platform. This means that Brandwatch customers will be able to:

Manage - Organize, schedule, and publish content on TikTok

- Organize, schedule, and publish content on TikTok Understand - Access, analyze, and benchmark profile and video metrics in real time

- Access, analyze, and benchmark profile and video metrics in real time Respond - Monitor, delegate, and respond to comments on profiles.

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities."

"TikTok is an incredible platform for talented, creative individuals, driving new trends and important conversations every day across the globe," said Mikael Lemberg, Vice President of Product Global Partnerships at Brandwatch. "We are massively investing in the creator economy and we are proud and excited to partner with TikTok to build tools that help our users become active parts of that ecosystem."

Today's news of partnering with TikTok's new Content Marketing specialty, clearly signals the meaningful and innovative intention Brandwatch has to be a major player within the TikTok ecosystem and the creator economy.

If you'd like more information about how Brandwatch is continuing to improve the social suite of the future which will help users navigate the creator economy, visit Brandwatch.com or contact us at info@brandwatch.com .

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premier social suite, empowering over 5,000 of the world's most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social.

Combining pioneering, AI-enriched consumer intelligence with industry-leading social media management tools, Brandwatch offers a complementary suite of specialized, best-in-class products and services that support intelligently connected workflows. With Brandwatch, brands and agencies can adapt and thrive in today's fast moving digital world by making smarter decisions and executing data-driven social strategies at every customer touchpoint.

Operating and serving clients the world over, Brandwatch has 15 offices across the globe and more than 1,300 employees worldwide. Brandwatch is a Cision Company.

www.brandwatch.com | TikTok | Twitter | press office | contact

Contact: Kellan Terry, 347-382-0668, kellan@brandwatch.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandwatch-joins-the-tiktok-marketing-partners-program-301557934.html

SOURCE Brandwatch