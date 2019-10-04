Brandx Medica - Official Launch Announcement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2nd, 2019, Brandx Medica announced its official launch, opening patient acquisition services for doctors and medical practices in Scottsdale, Arizona, Beverly Hills, California, New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brandx Medica's Founder and CEO, Dustin Capp , says, "We understand that doctors need to focus on their customer experience and patient care. This is why we've created a platform to leverage patient acquisition on a robust level, allowing our doctor clients to focus on what's most important."

Brandx Medica has been attracting high intent patients for medical practices by building a proprietary search algorithm. This algorithm leverages PPC (pay per click), and social campaigns to connect patients with medical practices that ultimately increase conversions and patient influx each month.

Additionally, the company is launching with an inbound call center trained on catering towards patients who are looking to schedule a visit with their doctor or medical practice, creating a seamless client experience from internet search to a physical appointment.

Capp continued to say, "What's unique is that the doctors and medical practices can choose how many new patients they want each month. It's important for us to give our clients the ability to scale at a rate that's in correlation with their bandwidth."

Brandx Medica is accepting 4 new doctors and medical practice clients in Q4. Initially slated to service Arizona, California, New York, and Nevada, the company plans to expand in 2020.

Starter practices under 1 million dollars in annual revenue can leverage their scalable model to help practices achieve their financial goals.

