|
21.03.2022 13:00:00
Braskem Expands Additive Manufacturing Portfolio with Polyethylene and Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene 3D Printing Filaments
Polyethylene and Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene are ideal solutions for a variety of applications including packaging, consumer, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and more
PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announces today the expansion of its 3D printing product portfolio to include polyethylene (PE) and glass fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filaments. Braskem's PE and glass fiber reinforced PP filaments are easier to print, have less warpage, minimal shrinkage, and better interlayer adhesion than other comparable products on the market.
Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "Braskem continues to evolve its product portfolio for the rapidly growing 3D printing market. Braskem's polypropylene and polyethylene products have superior printing capabilities with minimum warpage and are the ideal solution for 3D printing. Unlike other materials on the market, Braskem's PE is perfect for packaging and consumer applications and can be used anywhere HDPE would normally be used, while our new glass fiber reinforced polypropylene has added strength and durability which makes it a great solution for automotive, aerospace, medical, robotic, and industrial applications. At Braskem, our team strives every day to innovate and expand our portfolio of additive manufacturing products to facilitate the growth of our clients."
Glass Fiber Reinforced PP 3D Printing Filament (FL500PP-GF)
FL500PP-GF glass fiber reinforced polypropylene filament is a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing, containing glass fiber for added strength and durability. This formulation is designed to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage and bed adhesion issues.
Applications
- Automotive, aerospace, medical, robotic, and industrial applications
- Rapid prototyping and mass-customization
- Lightweight and rigid part design
- Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality, and similar equipment
Features
- High strength and stiffness
- Low density and lightweight
- Excellent surface finish
- Low warpage and high dimensional stability
- Available color: black
- Available diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm
Benefits
- No drying required
- High chemical resistance
- Heated chamber not required
- Excellent bed adhesion
- Print profiles available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace
Glass fiber reinforced polypropylene filaments have a lower density than other plastics making it up to 30% lighter than traditional PLA and up to three times stiffer than ABS. In addition, polypropylene filaments do not require any drying prior to printing, unlike other materials such as nylon, making it more efficient to work with. These properties, combined with the recyclability of polypropylene, make it an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Braskem filaments are designed with the end user in mind, making them a great choice for automotive, aerospace, medical, packaging, and other consumer applications.
Polyethylene 3D Printing Filament (FL300PE)
FL300PE is a 100% polyethylene filament designed to be easy to print, lightweight, highly moisture and chemical resistant. This filament is ideal for packaging, prototyping, as well as industrial and consumer goods applications. FL300PE is an excellent solution anywhere traditional HDPE resins are typically required.
Applications
- Packaging, consumer, and industrial applications
- Rapid prototyping and mass-customization
- Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and similar equipment
Features
- Low density and lightweight
- Excellent surface finish
- Low warpage and high dimensional stability
- Available color: White
- Available diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm
Benefits
- No drying required
- High chemical resistance
- Heated chamber not required
- Excellent bed adhesion
- Print profiles available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace
Polyethylene filaments have historically been difficult to print, prone to warpage and shrinkage. Braskem has taken a fresh look at polyethylene and developed a 100% HDPE filament that has been specifically engineered for 3D printing applications. Braskem's PE filaments are designed to be easy to print, lightweight, recyclable, highly moisture and chemical resistant. This filament is ideal for packaging, rapid prototyping, as well as industrial and consumer goods applications.
To learn more about Braskem's expanding portfolio for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing. Visit Braskem in person at North America's largest Additive Manufacturing event, Rapid + TCT, May 17-19 in Detroit. Braskem's booth # is 3813.
ABOUT BRASKEM
With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.
Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. Braskem 3D materials are also available through our strategic distribution partners M. Holland and Nexeo, as well as visiting our Braskem 3D storefront on Amazon.
Braskem on English social media:
www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal
www.linkedin.com/company/braskem
www.twitter.com/BraskemSA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braskem-expands-additive-manufacturing-portfolio-with-polyethylene-and-glass-fiber-reinforced-polypropylene-3d-printing-filaments-301503002.html
SOURCE Braskem
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Braskem SAPfd Shs -A- Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Pfd Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.22
|Ausblick: Braskem S A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Braskem S A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: Braskem S A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Braskem S A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Braskem S A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Braskem S A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.06.21
|Braskem America Finance Company -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Braskem S.A. (Moodys)
|
02.06.21
|Braskem America Finance Company -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Braskem S.A. (Moodys)
Analysen zu Braskem SAPfd Shs -A- Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Pfd Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag leichter. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zum Wochenstart Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen.