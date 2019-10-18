18.10.2019 01:20:00

Braskem files its 2018 Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem S.A. ("Braskem") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK) informs its shareholders and the market that following the hearing that took place today at New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), Braskem filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "2018 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document is already available on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem.com.br/ri. Shareholders of the Company may receive a copy of Braskem`s audited financial statements included in the 2018 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

Braskem will request NYSE to resume trading of its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") and to terminate the delisting procedures as soon as possible.

Braskem will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any significant developments related to this matter.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braskem-files-its-2018-form-20-f-300940984.html

SOURCE Braskem S.A.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- ATX und DAX schließen leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zurück. Der DAX schloss etwas tiefer. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB