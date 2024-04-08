Brasse, Now Bestla, Brage’s Grandma, to Tie Up with Brage as Partners Approve Field Development                                                                                                         

Oslo, 8 April 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that a final investment decision has been made for the development of the Brasse field, to be renamed Bestla, based on a tie-back to the nearby production facilities of the Brage field. Bestla is Brage’s grandmother in Norse mythology. By long-standing practice, all Norwegian oil and gas fields carry Norse, Nordic or Norwegian names.



Bestla (PL740), located in the northern North Sea, is estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in recoverable reserves and is expected to come on stream as early as the first half of 2027, subject to government approval of a plan for development and operation (PDO) to be submitted later this month.

In addition to DNO Norge AS (39.3 percent), the Bestla partnership includes OKEA ASA (39.3 percent) as operator, Lime Petroleum AS (17 percent) and M Vest Energy AS (4.4 percent). All four companies are partners in Brage (DNO 14.2567 percent) which is also operated by OKEA; this alignment of interests and a common operator have helped speed up studies and decisions on the best way forward.

Discovered in 2016 and appraised by five wells in 2017-2019, Bestla will be developed with a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage platform located at a distance of 13 kilometers; Brage will serve as the host facility for production, processing, and export.

As DNO continues to build its North Sea portfolio, Bestla is projected to add an estimated 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a net basis to the Company at peak production. Longer term, Bestla will extend the commercial viability of the Brage facilities, allowing DNO and partners to squeeze more oil and gas out of Brage which has been in production since 1993.

DNO has two other new fields under development offshore Norway, namely Andvare (32 percent) and Berling (30 percent). Separately, the Company is maturing a string of recent North Sea discoveries towards development. In 2023, DNO was the third most active exploration driller on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and ranked second in discovered volumes with an estimated 100 MMboe net to the Company. DNO has prioritized near-infrastructure exploration in areas with clear routes to commercialization of discoveries and has been an early mover in acquiring substantial acreage positions in selected areas which have since become exploration hotspots.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

