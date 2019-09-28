Braun To Display Type I and Type III Ambulances at EMS World 2019

VAN WERT, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Braun Ambulances will attend EMS World Expo 2019. The event will take place October 14-18, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. EMS World Expo draws over 340 exhibitors and 6,500 attendees from more than 50 countries. Braun Ambulances will be displaying four ambulances in Booth #1018, next to their partner company, Demers Ambulances (Booth #1119).

EMS World Expo is one of the largest events in the industry, offering workshops, educational courses, special events, presentations, and much more. This year, "EMS World is taking you places." The pre-conference workshops and three days of educational programming give attendees access to cutting-edge training to increase the quality of patient care and covers the hottest topics in the field of EMS.

Braun Ambulances will be in booth #1018. They will have four new ambulances on display, including units from Duke Life Flight, Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, Christian County Ambulance District, and Ridgeview Medical Center. Each unit is Built for Life, featuring Braun's standard safety innovations like the EZ-Glide Door, SolidBody Construction, all-aluminum, fully welded- cabinetry, and more.

Braun Ambulances is excited to showcase a new Duke Life Flight unit from Durham, North Carolina. This Super Chief Type I ambulance on an International 4300 crew cab chassis is a Critical Care Transport ambulance for the University of Duke. These ambulances are all equipped with Rosco Vision Systems®, StealthPower Idle Reduction system, and EVS custom embroidered seats. These units also feature custom lowered counter tops and Stealth Power Idle Reduction Systems. The new Duke Life Flight ambulances also include custom exterior cab steps, an entertainment system in the patient compartment, custom graphics, and the trademarked Duke blue. Braun thanks Duke Life Flight and Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus for their cooperation in displaying this unit.

Braun will also showcase one of Christian County Ambulance District's new Chief XL Type I ambulances. This gray and white ambulance is built on a Ford F-550 4x4 chassis and helps the CCAD provide advanced life support to portions of Christian County in Ozark, Missouri. This ambulance features a Vanner Invertor, Braun's exclusive MasterTech IV multiplex electrical system with Vista Controls at the MCC and ACP, and ProAir, LLC heating and air conditioning. The unit also features Braun's EZ-O2 Lift and Stryker's Power-LOAD system. Braun thanks Christian County Ambulance District and Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles for their cooperation in displaying this vehicle.

Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota will have a 2019 custom Express Type III ambulance on a Ford E-350 gas chassis on display. This ambulance features a Vanner Invertor, Braun's exclusive MasterTech IV multiplex electrical system with Vista Controls at the MCC and ACP, and a ProAir, LLC HVAC system. The unit also features a Stryker Power-LOAD system for increased patient and crew mobility. Thank you to Ridgeview Medical Center and North Central Emergency Vehicles for your assistance in showing this unit.

Lastly, Pocono Mountain Regional EMS from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania will be displaying an Express Plus Type I ambulance on a Ford F450 4x4 chassis. This unit features TOMAR's Preemption Traffic Control, which is designed to communicate with traffic control systems for increased emergency vehicle safety. The unit also features LiquidSpring Suspension, anti-microbial assist handles, universal taping plate for cot fastening, and an EVS Hi-Bac attendant seat. Braun would like to thank Pocono Mountain Regional EMS and Glick Fire Equipment for their collaboration in showcasing this unit.

"EMS World is one of our favorite shows," says Chad Brown, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Braun Ambulances. "We will be showcasing some wonderful customer units and we cannot wait to see our customers and future customers at the expo. More importantly, our partner brands – Demers and Crestline – are debuting the new CCL 150 at the show. We are so excited for them and cannot wait to see the reactions in their booth!" In addition to Brown, Regional Sales Managers Jason Adair, Jarret Hammons, and Jeff Grasto will attend the show, alongside Kim Braun and Troy Miller. They will be joined by several of Braun's dealer partners from across the United States.

Braun Ambulances will be on display in booth #1018 next to their partner company, Demers Ambulances, during the exposition. Exhibit hall hours are Wednesday, October 16 from 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Thursday, October 17 from 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM, and Friday, October 18 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

About Demers-Braun:

Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, and Crestline Coach Ltd are three distinct brands owned by Demers-Braun. The second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America, Demers-Braun has been recognized for leadership in innovative design and quality products. With over a 140-years of combined history serving the emergency response market worldwide, Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach Ltd offer a wide-range of ambulances, specialty vehicles, and small to mid-sized buses. To learn more about the respective brands, visit their websites at http://www.Demers-Ambulances.com, http://www.BraunAmbulances.com, and http://www.CrestlineCoach.com.

SOURCE Braun Ambulances