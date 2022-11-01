Braya Renewable Fuels Issues a Request for Proposal for the Provision and Potential Production of Green Hydrogen

COME BY CHANCE, NL, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Braya Renewable Fuels ("Braya") has issued an RFP for the provision of green hydrogen as a feedstock for its refinery operations in Come By Chance, NL, Canada, and as a potential export commodity in the form of green ammonia for local, regional, and international markets. Braya is currently repositioning the facility to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Our production of renewable diesel requires substantial amounts of hydrogen feedstock every year. Hydrogen can be derived from many sources, and Braya has existing access to grey hydrogen; however, to produce the lowest carbon intensity rating possible, Braya is interested in acquiring green hydrogen to support its operations. At approximately 35,000 metric tons, this project will be the largest domestic green hydrogen project in Canada to date.

Considering the operational footprint of the refinery, ample access to water, and other existing infrastructure in place, Braya recognizes that the production of green hydrogen can scale beyond its own operational needs. Braya is open to capitalizing on potential opportunities with the successful proponent to scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production, storage, and handling to serve a larger market audience.

As Braya continues to reposition its Come By Chance facility to decarbonize industries using diesel and jet fuel, we have issued this RFP to solicit parties to support us with developing and exploring this opportunity. Proposals are to be submitted by December 19th, 2022.

Further information on the RFP including necessary forms to complete the RFP submission can be found at: www.brayafuels.com/rfp

About Braya Renewable Fuels

Braya Renewable Fuels owns and operates the Come By Chance Refinery, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, and is converting it to renewable fuel operations. The refinery has been renamed Braya Renewable Fuels after the provincial braya flower, and is strategically located to deliver fuels to a variety of end markets. The refinery plans to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel to help decarbonize the heavy road transport and aviation sectors.

SOURCE Braya Renewable Fuels