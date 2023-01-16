NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
16.01.2023 08:00:45

Brazil: Launch of the Lapa South-West Project

Paris, January 16, 2023 - TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision of the Lapa South-West oil development located in the Santos Basin, 300 km off the coast of Brazil. TotalEnergies operates the project with a 45% interest, in partnership with Shell (30%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%). Lapa South-West will be developed through three wells, connected to the existing Lapa FPSO located 12 km away and currently producing the North-East part of Lapa field since 2016. 
