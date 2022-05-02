|
Brazil: start of production from the first development phase of the giant Mero field
Paris, May 2, 2022 – TotalEnergies announces the start of production from the first development phase of the giant Mero field in the Libra block, more than 150 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, in the prolific pre-salt area of the Santos Basin. Launched in late 2017, this first phase (Mero-1) includes a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) with a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day.
