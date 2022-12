Brazil: TotalEnergies Wins a New Exploration License

Download the Press Release (pdf - 159 KB) Paris, December 19, 2022 – TotalEnergies , and its co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda (PPBL) have won the Agua Marinha block today in the Open Acreage under Production Sharing Regime – 1st Cycle held by Brazil’s National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Petrobras has exercised their right to take 30% Participating Interest and Operatorship.