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WKN DE: A2DWB8 / ISIN: CA67077M1086

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12.08.2026 17:07:00

Brazil Potash wins key court ruling on $2.5B project

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) has won a key court ruling validating the licensing process for its $2.5-billion Autazes potash project in Brazil’s Amazonas state, positioning it to become Latin America’s largest fertilizer mine.The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region upheld the authority of the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (IPAAM) to conduct environmental licensing and recognized the validity of consultations with the Mura Indigenous people, Brazil Potash said.The ruling follows challenges by federal prosecutors and Indigenous groups over consultations and the project’s proximity to ancestral lands. Legal authorities had sought to halt licensing, arguing consultations were incomplete and that federal environmental agency Ibama, rather than IPAAM, should oversee the process.“These decisions reinforce the solid legal foundation on which we are advancing the Autazes Project,” Sergio Leite, president of Brazil Potash’s wholly owned subsidiary Potássio do Brasil, said in a statement. “We remain fully committed to the responsible development of the Autazes Project and to the continued collaborative engagement with stakeholders as we move toward construction.”Reducing importsThe ruling confirms an earlier regional court verdict and affirms the validity of environmental licences already issued for Autazes, according to the company.Still, the legal dispute may not be over. Parties can file interlocutory appeals against the inadmissibility decisions, and Brazil Potash said it cannot determine whether further procedural measures will be pursued or what their outcome might be.Autazes is designed to produce as much as 2.4 million tonnes of potash annually, which management estimates could supply about 20% of Brazil’s current demand. The mine could help reduce the country’s heavy dependence on imported fertilizer at a time when the agricultural powerhouse remains exposed to disruptions in global potash supplies.Brazil imported about 97% of its potash fertilizer requirements in 2025, according to Brazil Potash, despite the country hosting what the company describes as one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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Brazil Potash Corp Registered Shs 2,16 0,47% Brazil Potash Corp Registered Shs
Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) 58,24 -0,10% Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

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