|
18.10.2024 23:32:57
Brazil to seal $30 billion compensation deal with BHP, Vale over 2015 dam collapse
An agreement establishing the total amount miners Vale (NYSE: VALE), BHP (ASX: BHP) and their joint venture Samarco must pay to compensate damages associated with the collapse of the Mariana dam is expected to be signed on Oct. 25, sources told Reuters on Friday.Vale had already said a deal was expected to be reached in October, but no specific date had been set. Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported the date earlier on Friday. The collapse of the dam at a Samarco iron ore mine near the city of Mariana nine years ago unleashed a wave of toxic tailings that killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless, flooded forests and polluted the length of the Doce River.BHP released a statement late Friday, noting the companies are “continuing to negotiate a full and final settlement of the Framework Agreement obligations, the Federal Public Prosecution Office civil claim and other claims by the Public Authorities relating to Samarco’s Fundão dam failure on 5 November 2015 and are considering the terms of a settlement proposal.”The miner stated that the parties are negotiating a settlement proposal that would provide a total financial value of approximately R$170 billion ($31.7 billion) on a 100% basis to be delivered to the people, communities and environment impacted by the dam failure.BHP said the negotiations between the parties are ongoing and no final agreement has been reached on the settlement amount or terms.(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Premier Beverage Group Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Premier Beverage Group Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.