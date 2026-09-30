Banco Bradesco Aktie
WKN: A0B9WE / ISIN: US0594603039
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30.09.2026 19:27:01
Brazilian Bank Rebound Signal as Banco Bradesco Executive Panico Buys $784,288 in Shares
Alexandre Panico, an Executive Officer at Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), purchased 43,620 preference shares of the company on September 18, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).
Banco Bradesco S.A. is a leading Brazilian financial institution with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and substantial scale, evidenced by trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of BRL 341.3 billion and a workforce of 82,095 employees. The company's diversified business model spanning banking and insurance operations provides multiple revenue streams and competitive positioning within Brazil's financial services sector. With operations extending beyond domestic markets into international territories, Bradesco maintains strategic exposure to both traditional banking services and emerging financial service opportunities.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
|5 720,00
|5,54%
|Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs)
|3,09
|0,32%
|Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|3,08
|-0,65%
|Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs
|3,02
|-1,31%
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