Brazilian Firms Tighten Cybersecurity as Risks Increase

New data protection rules, changing work environments and rising cybercrime are posing new cybersecurity challenges for Brazilian enterprises, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Brazil finds many organizations in Brazil have prioritized cybersecurity projects and invested in new products and services at the same time they have accelerated digitalization and cloud migration. Both trends have led more enterprises to engage with consulting service providers for strategic planning and implementation.

"The rapid changes of the past few years have dramatically increased cybersecurity needs in Brazil,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-lead, cybersecurity, at ISG. "Companies have found they need to make significant investments and act quickly.”

The sudden requirement for employees to work from home during the pandemic created new cybersecurity challenges for many Brazilian organizations, the report says. Employers needed to ensure employees had fast, stable internet connections at home that were also secure. They also needed to ensure that employees’ personal phones and computers, now being used for work while in some cases also being shared with household members, could not be compromised.

Because many Brazilian enterprises lacked endpoint protection for home and remote devices at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a significant rise in attacks designed to obtain sensitive data from devices or breach companies’ networks and servers, ISG says. These attacks gave rise to new e-commerce operations selling enterprise network credentials, leading to more sophisticated ransomware attacks.

"Cybersecurity risk has grown significantly for Brazilian companies,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They are also under more pressure to maximize productivity and business continuity, so cybersecurity investments are an urgent priority.”

Companies have also had to adapt to the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), Brazil’s general data protection law, which came into force in 2020 and has required companies to seek strategic security services as they plan and implement projects to comply with the law, the report says.

The report also examines other recent cybersecurity trends in Brazil, including the adoption of new identity and access management tools as companies migrate to the cloud and the growing use of zero-trust approaches to security.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 67 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR), Technical Security Services (TSS), Strategic Security Services (SSS) and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Broadcom, ISH, Logicalis and Microsoft as Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, Agility, Capgemini, Deloitte and Trend Micro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names CrowdStrike, Edge UOL, EY, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, Lumen, NTT, Okta, OpenText, PwC, RSA, senhasegura, Stefanini Rafael, Trellix, Unisys, Varonis, VMware Carbon Black and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Accenture, HelpSystems, Micro Focus, NTT, Tempest and Trellix are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from GoCache, ISH and Logicalis.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005165/en/