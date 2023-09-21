|
21.09.2023 20:04:37
Brazil’s comptroller general alleges Vale corrupted inspection in Brumadinho case
Brazil’s comptroller general (CGU) has alleged in a report that Vale corrupted the “integrity” of the federal inspection system in the Brumadinho case. The collapse of the dam at Vale’s Corrego do Feijao in mine in Brumadinho in 2019 left 270 dead and ravaged nearby forests, rivers and communities. The report, signed on March 18, was used by CGU in August to fine the mining company in R$86.3 million ($17.7 million). Four years after the disaster, the criminal case remains pending in the Minas Gerais court.The CGU says that Vale reportedly falsified documents to “altering or preventing” government supervision in the case. “Corrupting the integrity, logic and robustness of a federal inspection system, as the illicit acts of the legal entity Vale S.A did”, stated the CGU, as reported by Metropoles.“Corruption is not just the practice of bribery and kickbacks, on the contrary, it is much broader. Lato sensu [in a broad sense], includes any fraudulent way or ethical deviation to achieve something in an illegal or immoral way, ” said the agency.“It is clear that Vale’s attitudes, in omitting and failing to insert information in a real way in the documents presented to the ANM (National Mining Agency), are characterized as fraud,” the report reads. Vale said that it disagrees with the decision and will present a request for reconsideration within the next 10 days.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.07.23
|Vale Unusual Options Activity For July 13 (Benzinga)
|
03.07.23
|This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale (Benzinga)
|
29.06.23
|Vale Unusual Options Activity For June 29 (Benzinga)
|
28.06.23
|What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vale (Benzinga)
|
23.06.23
|Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VALE (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.