|
29.07.2023 04:38:59
Brazil's Petrobras To Cut Dividend
(RTTNews) - Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petrobras said that its board approved a new shareholder remuneration policy that will cut its dividend payouts and allow the company to launch share buyback programs.
As per the new policy, Petrobras' quarterly dividend will be 45% of its free cash flow, compared to current policy of 60%.
In May, Petrobras determined that the Executive Board should prepare a proposal to improve the Policy, including the possibility of repurchasing shares. The improvement of the policy became important due to the revision of the strategic elements for the Strategic Plan 2024-2028, as well as the approval of the low carbon investment guideline between 6% and 15% of the total CAPEX for the first five years of Strategic Plan 2024- 28.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petrobras Argentina SA (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Petrobras Argentina SA (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.