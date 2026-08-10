BRC Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Fall In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - BRC Inc. (BRCC), the parent company of Black Rifle Coffee Co., on Monday announced plans to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B common stock on August 21.

The reverse stock split is aimed at supporting continued compliance with NYSE listing standards and positioning the company's share price to meet certain institutional investment thresholds.

The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange on August 24, under the existing ticker symbol BRCC.

Under the reverse stock split, every 10 shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding will be automatically reclassified into one share of the respective class.

The action will not change shareholders' percentage ownership, voting rights or other rights, except for adjustments related to fractional shares.

The company's board approved the 1-for-10 ratio on August 7, following shareholder approval of the Class A reverse stock split at the May 28 annual meeting.

In the pre-market trading, BRC is 5% lesser at $0.9500 on the New York Stock Exchange.