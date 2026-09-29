BRC Group To Acquire Sangoma Technologies In $204 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - BRC Group Holdings Inc. (RILY), a financial services company, on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC.TO, SANG) for approximately $204 million.

The transaction is expected to close no later than early 2027.

The company said that the completion is subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Under the agreement, Sangoma shareholders will receive $4.925 in cash and 0.04767 of a BRC share for each Sangoma share held.

The company said Sangoma shareholders will receive approximately $170 million in cash and $10 million in BRC shares in total.

Upon completion, current Sangoma shareholders will hold approximately 4% of BRC's pro forma outstanding shares.

The company said that Sangoma will be held as part of BRC Telecom's communications portfolio following the transaction.

The transaction will be funded through an amended and restated $215 million senior secured term loan facility and an equity contribution from BRC.

The combined businesses generated approximately $441 million in trailing-12-month revenue as of June 2026.

BRC's communications businesses generated approximately $52 million in segment income during the same period.

Sangoma Technologies closed 0.84% higher at $3.5900 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock further traded 40.67% higher at $5.0500.

BRC Group closed trading 3.68% lesser at $11.52 on the Nasdaq. In the afterhours 8.58% higher at $12.51.