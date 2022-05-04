|
BRCC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hittelman Strunk Announces Investigation into BRC Inc. (BRCC, BRCC-WT) f/k/a SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Investors and Encourages Investors with Losses to Inquire Abo...
NEWPORT, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHY:
Hittelman Strunk, a securities firm, announces an investigation of potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of BRC Inc., f/k/a SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NYSE: BRCC, BRCC-WT) resulting from allegations that BRC Inc. breached their fiduciary duties by prioritizing their own interests when they announced redemption of all outstanding public warrants before properly disclosing the effects of shareholder dilution. People at the company claim that timely public disclosure is not the responsibility of BRC Inc.
SO WHAT:
If you purchased BRC Inc. securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. Hittelman Strunk is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.
WHAT TO DO NEXT:
To join the prospective class action, go to https://www.hittelmanstrunk.com/brcc.
WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:
a. https://www.sec.gov/rules/proposed/2022/33-11048.pdf
a. https://www.yahoo.com/now/brc-inc-announces-redemption-outstanding-200500254.html
-34.48%, to close at $17.68 per share on April 19, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.
WHY HITTELMAN STRUNK:
We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience and resources. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. Hittelman Strunk represents investors and concentrates its practice in getting justice for investors.
