Alliance Data Systems Aktie
WKN: 934251 / ISIN: US0185811082
|
26.02.2026 16:50:43
Bread Financial Boosts Share Buyback Authorization By $600 Mln To $765 Mln
(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) said its board has approved a $600 million increase to the company's existing share repurchase authorization.
As of December 31, 2025, Bread Financial had $240 million remaining under its prior buyback plan and repurchased an additional $75 million of shares in 2026. Following the increase, total available repurchase capacity now stands at about $765 million. The authorization has no expiration date.
The company said the expanded program reflects its ability to pursue capital and growth priorities while returning additional value to shareholders.
