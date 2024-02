Break Up Disney? Why the Latest Activist Proposal Could Be Good News for Disney Shareholders

It might not be the same as Mickey and Minnie getting divorced, but one activist investor thinks it may be time for a Disney (NYSE: DIS) breakup.Blackwells Capital, the latest activist investor to emerge at the House of Mouse, suggested Disney 's corporate segments would be better off going their separate ways.Joining Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund in staging a proxy fight at the entertainment giant, Blackwells is seeking three board seats, and in a letter to shareholders, it proposed breaking up the company into standalone sports, entertainment, and experiences businesses. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel