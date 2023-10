Breakdown cover: family’s costs rise by 30% after AA auto-renewal

Driver is charged non-refundable sum of £747 when basic cover for a new customer would be £170If you have ever had a subscription auto-renewed without realising, then spare a thought for Ben Wright*. His family’s AA car breakdown cover was rolled over for an incredible £747. Had he gone on to the AA website as a new customer, he would have paid just £170 for the same policy.While many firms offer discounted prices to entice customers only to charge dramatically more in subsequent years, it seems few can match the private equity-owned AA for the increases it hands out to longstanding customers. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel