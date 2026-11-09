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09.11.2026 13:30:02

Breakfast News: A Boulder Amid a Rocky Market

Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRKB) latest quarterly updates highlight a strategic pivot under CEO Greg Abel. The conglomerate is more than ready to aggressively deploy capital even when headline profits soften. Berkshire bought back $9.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter, more than double from Q2. It lifts 2026 buybacks under Greg Abel to about $14.4 billion. The stock, recommended in Stock Advisor by Team Hidden Gems, gained 0.5% in pre-market trading.

Despite cyclical headwinds in insurance, Berkshire's diversified business keeps throwing off massive free cash flows, and that’s one reason the recent sell-off has barely touched the stock. This company itself is a diversified portfolio packed into a single stock.

Thursday’s 5.5% drop in the Nasdaq Composite was hard on every investor. But if you’re retired or a few years away, a day like that can hit differently. And the money in your account is your future paycheck.

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