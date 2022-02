Breaking Down Pfizer and Moderna's Omicron-Specific Vaccine Trials

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If omicron remains the dominant coronavirus strain, it's possible that omicron-specific versions of vaccines could enjoy greater future demand compared to rival vaccines that don't specifically target the variant. In this segment from "This Week in Healthcare," recorded on Jan. 31, Motley Fool contributors Brian Orelli and Keith Speights discuss how vaccine makers Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are preparing for this possibility with their new clinical trials. Continue reading