BREAKING NEWS: Rainbow High Debuts First-Ever Chinese New Year Collector Doll

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, NPD's #1 Fashion Doll of 2021 and two-time Toy Association Doll of the Year nominee, Rainbow High™, has introduced its first-ever Chinese New Year Collector doll, Lily Cheng™, in celebration of the Lunar New Year 2022, Year of the Tiger. Lily Cheng™ honors the beauty and traditions of Lunar New Year, celebrated on February 2nd.

Lunar New Year is a celebration characterized by family, love, and hope that serves to recognize the beginning of Spring and welcome all things new while saying farewell to the old and commemorating ancestors. Lily Cheng's™ character is inspired by her rich cultural heritage and its traditions. Born in San Francisco with family roots in Shanghai, Lily Cheng™ is a brave and confident designer. In line with the core Rainbow High™ Fashion Dolls, Lily is dressed in a modern and fashionable approach to the holiday. Staying true to the creative ethos of Rainbow High™, Lily embraces "Grit, Love, Fashion & Moxie!" Her two outfits – three if mixed and matched – include bold red designs with metallic gold embroidered patterns, horse-bit design hardware, and tiger prints. Her accessories include a traditional hand fan, plum blossom hair pieces, fire tiger earrings and six bracelets including an enamel white tiger, lucky jade, tiger ring, circle gem and more. Like her predecessors in the Rainbow High™ line, Lily also sports stunning multicolored hair, with 5 colors woven in and two half buns tied into a bow shape. Lily comes in a gorgeous premium giftable collector box with front flaps that clasp, perfect for display.

Families can look forward to growing their collection of dolls with an addition that offers a culturally diverse experience and inspires kids to learn about an important holiday celebrated in their own, their friends', or their neighbors' households. While Lily Cheng™ is the first celebration collector doll in the line, Rainbow High™ has plans to introduce many more in the future.

"For more than 40 years, MGA Entertainment has remained committed to inclusive and thoughtful design. Rainbow High's Lily Cheng™ is the latest example of integrating the diverse cultures of MGA fans and families into our brands. We say "Gong hei fat choy" to our Chinese friends and customers around the world and celebrate with you," says CEO & Founder Isaac Larian.

The Rainbow High™ Chinese New Year presale was a smashing success, with "2,022" numbered dolls selling out on Amazon in less than a day. The non-numbered dolls will launch online on Amazon.com, and will roll out on Walmart.com and Target.com in weeks to come at a retail value of $79.99.

Fans of the hottest fashion dolls on the market can also get to know Lily Cheng's friends from Rainbow High™ on the hit animated series, available on YouTube & Netflix and can collect the Rainbow with Runway Friend Amaya Fashion Doll and Series 3 Rainbow High™ Fashion Dolls #LETYOURTRUECOLORSSHINE.

