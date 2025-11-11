IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
11.11.2025 11:00:00
Breaking Quantum Computing Stock News That IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Investors Can't Afford to Miss
Quantum computing investors eager for more options are getting their wish. Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CHAC) announced Nov. 3 that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Xanadu Quantum Technologies. When the transaction closes, Xanadu will represent the only public pure play photonic quantum computing company.While investors interested in initial public offering (IPO) companies will be keeping close eyes on the debut of Xanadu stock on the Nasdaq, shareholders of popular quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) will also want to keep close tabs on Xanadu as it moves closer toward its Nasdaq debut.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
