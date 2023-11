Breaking the Language Barrier: Duolingo Expands Into Math and Music Learning

Ever thought your language-learning app could teach you math and music, too? Language-learning giant Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is running with that idea on the very eve of a Street-stumping earnings report.Duolingo has taken a significant leap in its educational offerings. In Wednesday evening's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Luis Alfonso von Ahn announced the integration of Duolingo's experimental math and music courses into the flagship app, a move signaling the company's expansion beyond language education. This strategic shift comes with both immediate impacts and long-term aspirations for the company, as it looks to cement its position not just as a language-learning tool but as a more comprehensive educational resource.The decision to incorporate math and music into the main app rather than developing separate platforms is rooted in a strategy to leverage Duolingo's established user base and successful gamification model. By treating these new subjects similarly to existing language courses, Duolingo aims to scale rapidly, capitalizing on features like streaks, leaderboards, and quests that have driven user engagement in language learning.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel