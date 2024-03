Breakpoint Therapeutics Announces Development Candidate Nomination and Start of IND-Enabling Activities of Potential Best-in-Class Polymerase Theta (Pol θ / POLQ) Inhibitor

Breakpoint Therapeutics GmbH (“Breakpoint”), a company dedicated to the discovery and development of drugs targeting the DNA Damage Response (DDR), announced today that it has nominated its first preclinical development candidate, BTX-011, an inhibitor of polymerase theta (Pol θ / POLQ) with best-in-class potential, for the treatment of solid tumours. IND-enabling activities have already commenced. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Evotec AG Zum vollständigen Artikel