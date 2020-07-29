Breakthrough Accelerator launches its inaugural class application process with $800,000 available for investment

BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breakthrough Accelerator, a business accelerator focused on startups and growth companies making a positive impact on the world, announced today that it has opened the application process for its inaugural class, with whom it will invest $800,000 or more by the end of the first cohort in February 2021.

Breakthrough Accelerator is a four-month business competition/training course with a series of eighteen modules designed for entrepreneurs to hone their emotional intelligence skills, access investment capital, and take their business or movement to the next level. The course will focus on everything an entrepreneur needs to start, build, fund and grow a successful business and make a positive impact in the world.

"What would the world look like if we were mindful about where our dollars go and how our business decisions impact the world?" asked Allison Chaney, BA co-founder and CEO. "And what if entrepreneurs had a team of successful mentors that they could trust to invest not only money but time and expertise? That's when dreams become reality and successful businesses are born."

Breakthrough Accelerator and its sister organization, Breakthrough Angel Network, were created to fund and fuel the entrepreneurs who have a vision for making the world a better place for us all to live and thrive.

"There is an abundance of solution providers for any business," explains Brad Telepo, serial entrepreneur and angel investor at Breakthrough Angel Network. "However, there is a scarcity of character, both in the entrepreneurs I work with and in existing sources of capital. We are committed to doing well by doing good."

BA is aligning the traditional concepts of an accelerator with emotional intelligence and experiential training. Similar to other business accelerators, BA provides education, mentoring, and access to capital in a four-month course with an investor pitch demo day as completion. BA is different in that it's curriculum is experiential by nature. Both BA's entrepreneurs and the investors of Breakthrough Angel Network become more vested in the success of the business because it's about much more than money - it's about lives, the planet and humanity.

If you are an entrepreneur who has participated in meaningful personal development and maintains a win-win mentality, we want to invest in you! BA's first cohort begins in October. In partnership with Startup Boston Week on September 21–25th, deadline for applications is September 25th. Applicants can sign up now and get coaching with an expert right away. BA conducts weekly webinars to share business advice, which can all be found on the Breakthrough Accelerate YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOFBH-tW4M9CqkyuaMcGcDg. Apply today at https://breakthroughaccelerate.com/application/.

Breakthrough Accelerator is a business accelerator created to paint possibility for leaders in transformation to cause massive contribution to the world. We do this through providing education, training and coaching to entrepreneurs who have completed a qualified transformational training program and offering seed stage investment to bring them either to a minimum viable product or to the next phase of their growth. Learn more at https://breakthroughaccelerate.com/

Breakthrough Angel Network is a group of seasoned business professionals who have come together to fuel leaders to be in massive contribution to the world. Our team of high-net-worth individuals is building wealth by making impact. Learn more at https://breakthroughangelnetwork.com/

