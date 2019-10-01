Breakthrough in Indoor Positioning for Vehicle Testing by Racelogic

BUCKINGHAM, England, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new VBOX Indoor Positioning System (VIPS) from Racelogic is a highly accurate way of measuring speed, position and attitude in areas where GPS is not available, with industry leading accuracy of ±2 cm.

To celebrate the launch of VIPS, Racelogic are hosting an event at the iconic Bicester Heritage site on Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th October 2019, offering live demonstrations alongside a Q&A session with the engineers and developers behind the cutting-edge new system. You will be able to see the system in operation inside a large hangar (often used for TV and films), with a live demo of a vehicle being driven by a steering robot following a set course. If you would like to attend the launch event and experience this ground-breaking technology for yourself, you can register your place here.

The system is designed to be used for high dynamic vehicle test and validation procedures which are normally performed outside using GPS. By enabling the same test equipment that has traditionally been limited to outdoor use, to now be used anywhere with limited or no satellite coverage, VIPS is suitable for a wide range of applications and can also reliably fill gaps in GPS coverage. Common use cases include braking, handling, crash testing and ADAS sensor validation, with typical environments where you might benefit from using VIPS being tunnels, urban canyons, indoor test facilities and those with heavy tree cover.

VIPS is the result of five years of research and development that was conducted with the help of existing VBOX customers, vehicle manufacturers and proving grounds around the world. The system provides an elegant solution to one of the most difficult problems faced by the Automotive Testing industry and is also the latest in a long line of innovations from Racelogic; enabling customers to test and validate the very latest safety systems and sensors in a fast and efficient manner in any environment.

The VBOX Indoor Positioning system consists of a network of beacons that are placed around the test area, which communicate with a small receiver mounted on the roof of a vehicle, using Ultra Wideband (UWB). The receiver features an integrated VBOX IMU with Kalman Filter and connects directly to a VBOX 3i data logger, enabling you to capture data from a vehicle's CAN bus along with position, velocity and attitude angles. The IMU helps reduce noise and dynamic errors in the measurements while the GPS enabled VBOX 3i connectivity ensures a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor environments, providing the complete automotive testing solution in any environment.

Founded in 1992, RACELOGIC are based in Buckingham, UK, and have supplied the Automotive industry with reliable and accurate GPS data-loggers and testing equipment for the last 18 years. In the development of the VBOX Indoor Positioning System we have worked closely with our end users to come up with our own custom hardware, software and calibration routines which has resulted in an industry leading accuracy of ±2 cm. We temperature calibrate the beacons to ensure accuracy in all conditions, and we have developed our own antennas which are specifically designed to work on a vehicle. The result is a centimetre level, high dynamic solution that enables accurate and reliable testing of the latest vehicle safety systems in areas previously off-limits.

