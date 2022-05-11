Breakthroughs in holographic displays drive future job growth at Envisics

Envisics, based in the UK, is a global leader in dynamic holographic technology

AR HUD installation projected to expand exponentially by 2030

Company set to grow global workforce by over 50% by end of 2023

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisics, the global leader in dynamic holographic technology today announced new plans for global expansion including an increase in its global workforce by over 50% by the end of 2023. Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (AR HUD) is an advanced display technology that is fast becoming a must-have feature for auto makers and consumers alike. AR HUD systems enable useful information related to vehicle performance and the road ahead to be projected to the driver through dynamic holography.

Commenting on the growth of the company, Envisics founder and CEO, Dr. Jamieson Christmas said, "We are extremely encouraged by the growing interest in AR HUD from the automakers in parallel with our own technological advances. Although many view holographic technology as something they remember from STAR WARS® movies, we are on the threshold of widespread deployment across the industry."

The AR HUD market is entering a growth phase fueled by the introduction of new technologies, including ENVISICS products and services from Envisics. Based on global market research, the HUD market is expected to grow by at least 12% on average every year by 2025, and AR HUD, is expected to grow exponentially from one million units in 2025 to 12 million in 2030. Based on date from a recent AA Motoring Survey*, over half of drivers interviewed agreed that a HUD would 'be a good way to warn drivers of potential danger near them e.g., pedestrian crossing the road ahead.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, Envisics today has over 85 employees with a combined 700 years of engineering experience and over a combined 200 years of specific experience in HUD development. The bulk of the workforce growth will be in research and development functions based in the UK, US and at a forthcoming office in Europe.

Envisics is a globally renowned dynamic holography pioneer. Since 2010, Envisics has been developing holographic technologies for augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUDs) and automotive sensor systems. ENVISICS branded technology harnesses the power of holography and laser-based light sources to provide the highest possible image quality. The advancement of ENVISICS branded technology has the opportunity to transform automotive displays and revolutionize the in-car experience. In partnership with the world's leading automakers and tier-one suppliers, Envisics is making the future of holographic technology a reality for smarter and safer vehicles. Envisics Ltd is the proprietor of registered trade mark rights worldwide in respect of the ENVISICS® mark and logo.

