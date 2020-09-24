Brean Capital, LLC Establishes Commercial Real Estate Special Servicing Business, Brean Real Estate Solutions, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brean Capital, LLC ("Brean") announced the formation of Brean Real Estate Solutions ("BRES"), a commercial real estate special servicing platform to serve the CMBS, real estate structured products, non-performing loan (NPL) and real estate owned (REO) marketplace. Industry veterans, Julie Madnick, Henry Bieber and Linda Sanchez have all joined the firm as Managing Directors reporting to Christopher Tognola, Head of Brean Real Estate Debt Strategies.

COVID-19 and the subsequent financial crisis has created unprecedented problems across the entire private label commercial real estate landscape that are expected to overwhelm the existing universe of special servicers. Brean sees the need for cycle tested industry experts focused on high-touch, best practice special servicing who are driven to achieve superior results for its investors, partners and clients. BRES supports Brean's banking, capital markets and investment management activities in addition to acting as a third party CMBS special servicer.

"We are delighted to bring together industry veterans to lead BRES which will enable Brean to align the interests of all constituents from borrower to originator to investor to servicer by housing all functions under one umbrella and making each accountable to the other," added Robert Fine, CEO of Brean Capital, LLC.

"BRES addresses structural flaws in the CMBS market, anticipates constituent's needs and serves the marketplace with a fresh approach," added Julie Madnick, Managing Director and Head of BRES. "We provide CMBS B-Piece investors equivalent benefits of owning their own vertically integrated servicer."

Henry Bieber, Managing Director and Head of BRES Special Servicing and Surveillance commented, "BRES recognizes that existing true third-party special servicers lack adequate staffing to handle the impending volume and workload; we strive to provide all investors, dedicated points of contact and a constant pursuit of maximizing recovery value."

Linda Sanchez, Managing Director and Head of BRES Operations noted, "Operational expertise in CMBS / NPL technology, compliance, policies and resource management is of the utmost importance to our business."

BRES is actively engaged in obtaining special servicer ratings and anticipates being rated by year-end.

Ms. Madnick was previously at Ares Management, where she was a Portfolio Manager and Strategy Head for CMBS. Prior to that, she held similar roles at Ranieri Partners, Brookfield and Hyperion Capital Management. Ms. Madnick received her BS in Business Administration from University of Delaware and her MBA from Pace University.

Mr. Bieber was previously at 3650 REIT, where he was Head of Loan Servicing. Prior to that, he held senior Asset Management positions at Cohen Financial, Ares Management / Wrightwood Capital and GMAC Commercial Mortgage (GMACCM). Mr. Bieber received his BS in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Michigan State University and his JD from Loyola Law School.

Ms. Sanchez was previously at Situs AMC, formerly Helios AMC, where she was Head of Special Servicing Operations. Prior to that, she held a similar role at Capmark Finance, formerly GMACCM.

BRES' Senior Leadership team collaborated in various capacities over the past 25 years, dating back to their management of CMBS B-Pieces and associated special servicing at Hyperion GMAC Commercial Mortgage, LLC and were integral in the creation and growth of the Helios special servicing platform in 2008, the predecessor to Situs AMC.

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a full-service broker-dealer and investment bank founded in 1973. Brean began as a leader in Mortgage Backed Securities sales and trading, eventually expanding its product offering to include loans, treasuries, munis and ABS. Brean has leveraged its expertise in sales and trading to include a full-service investment banking team and seasoned economic advisors – rounding out a full suite of services that Brean is able to provide for its institutional clients. Brean Capital has a nationwide footprint with offices in New York, Chicago, Boston and Seattle, among others.

Related Files

Brean logo.png

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brean-capital-llc-establishes-commercial-real-estate-special-servicing-business-brean-real-estate-solutions-llc-301137921.html

SOURCE Brean Capital