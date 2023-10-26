BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE RAISES OVER $1MM SUPPORTING RESEARCH, EDUCATION AND ACCESS AT ANNUAL LUNCHEON AND FASHION SHOW

Annual Luncheon featured models of inspiration runway show and keynote address from 'Good Morning America' Executive Producer Simone Swink

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA), hosted its annual luncheon and fashion show, Seize the Day, at Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY. The annual event drew almost 800 attendees in support of BCA's mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure.

Presented in collaboration with fashion sponsors Richards of Greenwich and Kiton, the luncheon featured a welcome from "Good Morning America's Lara Spencer and a keynote from breast cancer survivor and "GMA" Executive Producer Simone Swink. During the celebration, models of inspiration, breast cancer survivors and patients, bravely walked the runway in a celebration of life and hope.

"I am so grateful to each of you who attended and supported today's Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show, helping BCA to invest in more innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, education, and access to life-saving education and breast cancer screening for the underserved," said Yonni Wattenmaker, executive director, Breast Cancer Alliance. "To the almost 800 attendees, extensive donors and sponsors, speakers and models, thank you for helping BCA continue its national work to improve outcomes for everyone impacted by breast cancer."

Key sponsors of the event included Greenwich Hospital Foundation, JP Morgan Private Bank, Stein Advisors, KUBTEC Medical Imaging, Burgess Yachts, New York Giants, Northern Trust, among others.

Breast Cancer Alliance is one of the largest private non-corporate breast cancer organizations in the U.S. Breast Cancer Alliance has awarded over $32 million in grants supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. To promote these goals, the organization invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the uninsured and underserved. www.breastcanceralliance.org

