Breastcancer.org Announces Website Launch With New Design, Technology, and Features to Empower People With Breast Cancer

Insights from the organization's global community of patients, caregivers, physician advisors, and supporters helped guide the redesign

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Breastcancer.org, a leading source of patient-focused breast cancer information and an online community for people impacted by breast cancer, is announcing the launch of their newly redesigned and replatformed website in English and Spanish. The redesign reflects the varied experiences and needs of people with breast cancer and encompasses all aspects of the user experience — from a fresh and inclusive look, to improved technology and search functionality and additional personalization options. All of the features were developed to best help the people around the world who depend on Breastcancer.org for guidance.

Breastcancer.org was founded by its chief medical officer Marisa Weiss, M.D., 22 years ago to give everyone with breast cancer the expert information and support needed beyond a brief doctor's visit. The mission has always been to empower people to make informed decisions for their care. Now, with an upgraded technology platform, the organization can provide its valuable resources more efficiently, as well as deepen the connection with everyone who engages with the site.

Site visitors benefit from peer support in the Breastcancer.org online community and gain knowledge about all facets of breast cancer through medically reviewed articles, videos, photo galleries, checklists and episodes of The Breastcancer.org Podcast. Topics cover a wide-range of issues that include breast cancer risk, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, managing life and relationships during and after cancer, health equity, and more.

A key component of the redesign is offering simpler ways for people to find information relevant to their personal breast cancer situation. For example, these new, easy-to-navigate sections can be a useful starting point:

"A cancer diagnosis is often overwhelming, daunting, and confusing. Treatment decisions need to be made quickly — and decisions need to be informed by reliable resources," says Hope Wohl, CEO of Breastcancer.org. "An essential question we ask ourselves every day is, how quickly can we get critical information to the people who need it most? This new digital experience is the answer. I'm proud of the work that's been done to elevate the website and excited to continue introducing new features to meet the needs of our community. We're just getting started."

The redesign features the Breastcancer.org community forums and poignant personal stories more prominently across the site. Longtime visitors to Breastcancer.org will also notice an update to the colors used throughout the website. This change was made to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for the people who don't feel represented by the pink traditionally associated with the disease, like male members of the Breastcancer.org community whose insights helped influence this design choice.

The digital design, front-end development and quality assurance were led by award-winning digital product company Work & Co; their Acknowledge Digital unit was also responsible for the site's SEO strategy. The website transformation was also led by Shift Lab and built using Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first organizations, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud provider. This endeavor was made possible by generous donors and partners who have helped bring the vision of an improved Breastcancer.org experience to life. Thanks to their dedication to people with breast cancer, ongoing improvements and enhancements are in development and will be incorporated on Breastcancer.org in the months to come.

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer education and support. Their mission is to engage and empower people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2000 by chief medical officer Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., has reached 194 million people worldwide since inception. Visit Breastcancer.org for more information.

