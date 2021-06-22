Breckenridge Signs Multi-Product Agreement With Aggrega Pharma LLC

BERLIN, Conn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that it has signed a multi-product agreement with Aggrega Pharma, LLC. under which Aggrega will develop, manufacture and supply pharmaceutical products for marketing, sale and distribution by Breckenridge. The agreement currently covers eight products in a variety of dosage forms, including solid oral, nasal spray, ophthalmic, injectable and transdermal products. For these eight products, one ANDA has been approved, four ANDAs have been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and three ANDAs are at advanced stages of development. Breckenridge previously launched Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP, 20mg/mL under this agreement, which is now available from Breckenridge as a carton of 25 vials. According to industry sales data, these eight products and their generics had annual sales of $500 million during the twelve months ending April 2021.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.bpirx.com

About Aggrega Pharma, LLC:

Aggrega Pharma, LLC. is a first-class pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and marketing generic medications (injectable, ophthalmic, oral and topical finished dosage forms). The shareholders are 4 European companies: Bluepharma, Rafarm, Substipharm and Welding. Aggrega Pharma is committed to building a pipeline of complex and selected generic products by leveraging the vast R&D, clinical and manufacturing experience and capabilities of its members. Our portfolio includes products that are commercialized as well as products to be launched soon.

www.aggregapharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development

Tel: 860-828-8140

E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-signs-multi-product-agreement-with-aggrega-pharma-llc-301317634.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.