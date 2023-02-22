Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 14:00:00

Breeze Thru Markets Announces Adam Stephenson as President and CEO

CARY, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Thru Markets, a 17-store North Carolina convenience retail chain headquartered in Cary, NC, announces that Adam Stephenson has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A transformative and visionary leader, Stephenson succeeds Ryan Clontz who has served as President and CEO since 2019. 

Breeze Thru Markets

Stephenson joins the organization from Cary Oil, a sister company under the common ownership of COC Properties. Stephenson is a member of the founding family of COC Properties, and has worked at Cary Oil for 10 years, most recently as VP of Strategy & Innovation. In that role, Stephenson was tapped for many industry-shaping opportunities, including seats on the BPAMA National Leadership Board and the Motiva Regional Council.

There is no fiercer advocate for convenience retailers than Stephenson. As Craig Stephenson, President and CEO of COC Properties explains: "Adam's commitment to independent retailers was evident at Cary Oil where he spearheaded major initiatives to help convenience store operators thrive, and I am confident he will bring that same passion to leading Breeze Thru Markets."

But Stephenson's commitment goes beyond the convenience retail category. He understands that the culture of the organization is one of the defining tenants of the value proposition to customers. And as a member of the owning family, Stephenson intimately understands the 'people-first' philosophy that is fundamental to all businesses in the portfolio. "Adam has literally grown up in and around our family businesses. The values and priorities are ingrained in him as a leader, and they will have a tremendous impact at Breeze Thru."

Stephenson holds a B.A. in Political Science from Hampden-Sydney College and an MBA from the University of Georgia'sTerry College of Business.

To learn more about Breeze Thru Markets, visit breezethru.com.

About Breeze Thru Markets:

Breeze Thru Markets is a privately-owned and operated convenience retail chain that is committed to providing friendly, convenient, clean, and safe shopping experiences. Breeze Thru Markets delivers on this commitment through their network of sites across North Carolina.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breeze-thru-markets-announces-adam-stephenson-as-president-and-ceo-301752212.html

SOURCE Breeze Thru Markets

