Brenntag Canada and Fuji Chemical Industries Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Neusilin® - is Magnesium Aluminometasilicate USP/EP/JP. It improves powder flowability, is an excellent adsorbent for oily actives, is an anticaking agent, and acts as a stabilizer for deliquescent drugs.

Fujicalin® - is a unique form of Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Anhydrous (DCPA). It provides flowability, rapid disintegration, high direct compressibility, high oil adsorption capability, is non-abrasive, and can improve survivability of probiotics during tableting.

F-MELT® - ready-to-use excipient base for ODTs. It provides an easy way to produce fast melt tablets on conventional tableting equipment that disintegrate within 30 seconds. It is directly compressible, extremely flowable, and produces tablets with excellent mouth feel.

FujiSil™ - is a unique form of Silicon Dioxide USP/NF. It is a versatile excipient that has superior adsorption properties and can turn oily actives into a free-flowing powder, improve tabletability, be used as a carrier for solid dispersions, and aids in moisture protection.

"The addition of Fuji's premium line of excipients is a testament to our dedication in strengthening our overall offering to the Canadian Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical markets," states Jim Sally, Vice President, Brenntag Canada. "The addition of this product line to our current portfolio and dedicated technical staff gives Brenntag a solid and exciting value proposition for our customers."

Since 1946, Fuji has been producing excipients at their manufacturing site in Toyama, Japan. These excipients can be used in pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, nutraceutical, personal care, and CBD/cannabis applications.

"We are pleased to add Fuji Chemical's specialty excipients to the Pharmaceutical and ingredients portfolio at Brenntag. This exclusive agreement will benefit our customer base by providing a local touch to support their development," said Anne-Marie Gaudet, Pharmaceutical Industry Manager, Brenntag Canada.

