BrewDog Selects MicroStar Logistics as Long-Term Global Steel Keg Supply Chain Partner; Unlocks Sustainability, Efficiency and Quality Benefits

LONDON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support BrewDog’s mission to get their beers into as many people’s hands as possible, as sustainably as possible, the multi-national brewer has chosen Kegstar (the international division of MicroStar) to power their global steel keg supply chain programs. This new, long-term agreement expands on MicroStar’s existing partnership with BrewDog in the US, adding exclusive steel keg supply and quality services to BrewDog-owned breweries in Scotland, Germany, and Australia.

"BrewDog is a true craft beer pioneer, and their relentlessly innovative approach has resulted in explosive growth,” said Bryan Place, President of Kegstar. "Our proven keg supply chain programs are built for scale and growth… We’re excited to expand our operating partnership with BrewDog as we together tap into the benefits reusable PLUS shareable steel kegs deliver.”

"As the leading pay-per-fill supplier with global reach across North America, UK, Western Europe and Australia / New Zealand, Kegstar was the natural choice for us as we looked to expand our use of reusable steel kegs,” says James Watt, Co-Founder and CEO of BrewDog. "This new global partnership also supports our mission to use the most efficient, circular supply chain options available… MicroStar’s dense network of reusable, shareable kegs return our planet’s finite materials back to the supply chain more directly.”

As part of this partnership, MicroStar will expand access to its growing network of shareable, Kegstar-branded kegs, and the benefits that result, to breweries and beer distributors of all sizes throughout Western Europe.

About BrewDog plc

Since 2007 BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as they are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution.

Co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, with the latest round, Equity for Punks Tomorrow, closing in September 2021 having raised over £30m towards high-impact sustainable initiatives.

With over 100 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and breweries in Ellon Scotland, Columbus Ohio, Berlin Germany and Brisbane Australia, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution to the people, whilst continuing to push the boundaries, invest in their staff, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar’s highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs (MicroStar-branded kegs in the US and Kegstar-branded kegs internationally). Its Network Services Division manages reusable assets including returnable plastic pallets. Its Quality Services division extends the life of reusable assets making the most efficient use of finite resources. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com or Kegstar.com to learn more.

SOURCE: MicroStar Logistics

Media:

Dan Vorlage

Vice President of Global Marketing

800-245-2200

info@microstarkegs.com