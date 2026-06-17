GIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7F9 / ISIN: JP3264860002
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17.06.2026 13:00:23
BrewDog Turns Up Father’s Day Across the U.K. with Gift-Ready Beer, Custom Cans and Dads Eat Free
From standout beer gifts to nationwide bar experiences, BrewDog is bringing bold flavour and big Father’s Day energy to dads across the U.K. ELLON, Scotland, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish brewer, BrewDog, the U.K.’s leading craft beer brand and part of Tilray Brands, Inc.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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