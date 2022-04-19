+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 18:00:00

Brex Acquires Pry Financials to Expand Its Software Capabilities for Founders

The acquisition gives founders sophisticated, and yet easy-to-use, tools for cash and financial management.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the company reimagining finance for growing businesses, today announced  its acquisition of Pry Financials, a software platform with tools designed to enable budgeting, bookkeeping and forecasting, for $90 million.

Brex | Pry

Cash flow forecasting and runway planning can make or break a startup. Most startups today, however, don't invest in specialized accounting software and rely on a jumble of spreadsheets to make it all work.

Pry enables founders to project cash flow, track budgets and scenario plan using easy-to-understand dashboards and visualizations. Pry makes it easy to track and categorize revenue and costs, build a financial plan, build customized formulas for forecasting. 

"Pry was designed from the ground up to help founders understand their business simply and efficiently. To help them scale, raise their next round of funding or plan an exit," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and CEO of Brex. "I'm delighted to welcome the Pry team to Brex and excited to deliver such important capabilities to our software platform."

"We are so thrilled to be joining the Brex family," said Andy Su, Pry's co-founder and CEO. "Our goal has always been to help as many founders as possible run their business more efficiently. With Brex's scale and reach, we can have a much bigger impact right away."

About Brex
Brex is a powerful financial stack designed to serve the next generation of growing businesses. By integrating software, services, and products into one experience, we help customers effortlessly extend the power of every dollar, so they're free to focus on big dreams and fast growth—without worrying about wasted spend. We proudly serve tens of thousands of businesses, from small private companies to many of America's most beloved public brands.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brex-acquires-pry-financials-to-expand-its-software-capabilities-for-founders-301527512.html

SOURCE Brex

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: ATX deutlich fester -- DAX klettert -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notiert höher. In Asien geht es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen