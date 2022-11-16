|
16.11.2022 15:00:00
Brex Launches Catharsis: A Program Aimed at Supporting Startup Founders' Mental Health
Brex to provide content, resources, and community dedicated to mental health in partnership with Spring Health
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brex announced the launch of Catharsis — a new program designed to support startup founders' mental health. According to a study by the National Institute of Mental Health, 72% of entrepreneurs are directly or indirectly affected by mental health issues. With 1 in 4 startups in the US using Brex today, the company is focused on helping this community navigate the unique challenges often experienced by startup founders.
Catharsis has two goals:
"Mental health is a deeply personal and important topic for me," said Pedro Franceschi, Brex's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Since founding Brex, I've been deeply ingrained in the startup community. I've seen many founders succeed and build great companies, but I've also seen others quit prematurely and not reach their full potential because of the impact the job has on their mental health. It's a sad and limiting situation for the tech ecosystem, and one that founders, investors, and executives should deeply care about. My hope is that Catharsis can help destigmatize mental health struggles and provide resources to help address these issues."
"At Spring Health, our mission is to eliminate every barrier to mental health," said April Koh, Co-Founder and CEO at Spring Health. "We are so excited to be partnering with Brex and launching Catharsis to help bring mental health access and resources to founders of all stages, regardless of where they are in their mental health journey. We hope that by shedding more light on the issue, founders feel more inclined to prioritize their well-being throughout their entrepreneurial journey."
To learn more about Catharsis, please visit www.brex.com/catharsis.
About Brex
Brex is a corporate card and spend management solution that helps drive 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases to the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more.
