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22.06.2026 08:00:53
Brexit: how it has hit your wallet at the supermarket and on holiday
Ten years on, leaving the EU has made life more difficult and costly – here are some of the ways we’ve lost outIt is 10 years since voters in the UK chose to leave the EU, and our wallets have been feeling the effects ever since.From paying more to take the dog on holidays in France – and making calls while you are there – to higher grocery bills and the headache of filling in customs forms for parcels, Brexit has made many simple tasks more complicated and expensive. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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